The Mininera and District Football League has been operating for over 100 years and is recognised as one of the peak providers of organised sport in the western district of Victoria.
With ongoing lockdown issues in 2021 hampering the opportunity to recognise the occasion, the league is now able to celebrate the centenary milestone with a reunion and the launch of a commemorative book.
The eagerly anticipated publication of 'Mighty Mininera League - The Centenary of Mininera and District Football League 1921-2021' will be officially launched at the MDFL 100 Years Celebration, to be held at the Conna Wilson Recreation Reserve at Mininera on Saturday May 28.
The reunion and launch will be held during the Round 6 SMW Rovers v Tatyoon match.
MDFL board member and SMW Rovers life member, John Box said he was looking forward to celebrating the leagues history.
"Westmere, Streatham, Mininera and Tatyoon were four of the early teams that entered the competition and it is fitting that we celebrate this milestone on their turf," he said.
"I am delighted to support the Mininera and District Football League in celebrating the past, present and future of our great game, as we welcome and acknowledge the amazing history and important place football has played within our communities".
There will be guest speakers, book signing, a reunion of past members and players, live football, and announcement of a 'Team of the Century'.
The book is a 450 page complete history of the MDFL written by Kel Murray and edited by Karen McIntyre.
The content of the book includes 26 club chapters, every known premiership team, each grand final report, life members, VCFL Medal recipients, honour rolls, best and fairest awards, leading goal kickers, interleague teams, women playing football and more.
The Centenary Book is the first full and accurate written history of the league and its clubs.
"It is a tribute to the highs and lows of competition, the diversity of teams, the desire for inclusiveness and a true example of loyalty and dedication to a shared purpose, which aims to promote ongoing participation," Karen McIntyre said.
Commencing as a four-team association in 1921 comprising Westmere, Mininera, Carranballac and Streatham the League went on to include Tatyoon in 1926 then followed Lake Bolac, Wickliffe, Willaura, Glenthompson, Dunkeld, Woorndoo, Caramut, Penshurst, Hawkesdale, Wickliffe-Lake Bolac, Hawkesdale-Macarthur, Lismore-Derrinallum, Ararat United, Moyston-Willaura, Glenthompson-Dunkeld, Ararat Eagles, and Great Western (2012).
In 2022 the league consists of 12 local teams with 4,500 players and operates in five local government areas, at 16 venues.
The book has been made possible due to the generous sponsorship of district businesses and is available at the subsidised price of $60.
"It is a limited-edition print run of 500 copies, so supporters will need to be quick to order their copy," John Box said.
The book will be sold on the reunion day or by EFT to MDFL, BSB: 633000 Account 132 680 588 and put your name in the reference field.
For enquiries and book orders contact John Box 0408 877 705. johnbox7@bigpond.com
Anyone with historic photographs or early league information is urged to contact Kel Murray 0418 416 730
