A small field of runners took on the Mitre10 5000m handicap race on May 15 due to the SACCC being hit by COVID-19 and runners participating in the Great Ocean Road Marathon.
Once handicaps were applied Peter Gibson took home the winner's sash, winning the race 27 seconds over Tess Thompson in second and Shev Healy in third.
The win has come in handy for Gibson because has spent quite a bit of money at the sponsors business Mitre 10 as he is in the process of building a new home in Ararat.
"I know where I'll be spending the prize money," said Gibson.
Gibson's last win with the club was at the beginning of the 2019 season.
The field took off in a mass start with runners pacing each other.
Mark Thompson, who was pushing his young family in a jogger pram was able to pace Gibson home.
In a wonderful display of sportsmanship Thompson's daughter lost her hat during the race and Gibson took a swift turn and picked it up.
All runners commented that the race made them feel sluggish two weeks after the One Tree Hill race, but really enjoyed the course.
The fastest male was Gabe Tonks and the fastest female was Tess Thompson.
The next SACCC race will be held on Sunday May 29 at the Best's Winery in Great Western with the club supporting the local running event 'Run the Gap' on May 22.
