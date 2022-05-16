The Ararat Advertiser

Victorians urged to wear orange to celebrate SES volunteers on May 18

JH
By James Halley
May 16 2022 - 7:00am
PROTECT: VICSES volunteers in the western region. Picture: Contributed.

On May 18 Victorians are urged to wear a splash of orange on Wear Orange Wednesday (WOW) Day as a show of thanks, for the invaluable contribution the SES volunteers have made to the state.

Local News

