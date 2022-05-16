On May 18 Victorians are urged to wear a splash of orange on Wear Orange Wednesday (WOW) Day as a show of thanks, for the invaluable contribution the SES volunteers have made to the state.
VICSES Mid West Region volunteers responded to nearly 2,900 calls for help in the last twelve months, providing assistance with over 1,700 downed trees, nearly 500 damaged buildings and over 50 road rescues.
One of the regions heroic volunteers is rock climber Kieran Loughran, whose skills and experience have been invaluable to invaluable to the Mid West Technical Rescue Team more than once.
Having undertaken more than fifty high angle rescues across the Mid West Region, as well as assisting Ambulance Victoria with other climbing accidents at Mt Arapiles and across the Grampians, Kieran is greatly admired by his colleagues for his stamina and lifesaving expertise.
"We respond to accidents that encompass the full range of climber skill level, from novice to expert climbers, 24 hours a day; every day of the year," he said.
"Mt Arapiles is world renowned for having climbs that cater to a very broad range of skill levels. When climbers push themselves beyond their capability they sometimes get into trouble."
Landmarks across the region will be 'flooded' in orange in celebration of WOW Day, including Sovereign Hill at Ballarat, the Big Koala at Horsham, and GrainCorp silos at Kaniva.
Students at the Rasmussen Campus of the Horsham Primary School will celebrate WOW Day with a dress-up competition, to raise students' awareness of VICSES, what its does and to raise money for the VICSES Horsham Unit with a gold coin donation.
Year Six pupil Zahlee Mclean arranged the fundraiser at the school, whose father is a VICSES Horsham Unit volunteer, knows how much time he dedicates to support his community VICSES Horsham Unit are donating prizes to the best dressed students.
Held during National Volunteer Week, WOW Day is a national campaign and an important day of appreciation for volunteers like Kieran, who selflessly dedicate their time and skills to helping their communities during their most acute time of need.
So wear a splash of orange next Wednesday, and look out for the hashtag #ThankYouSES and #WOWday.
