Indie pop-rock band This Way North and singer-songwriter Mark Lang come to town

Two-piece indie pop-rock band This Way North with their long-time mate and acclaimed singer songwriter Mark Lang come to Ararat Town Hall on May 25.
Rich with melody and storytelling, singer-songwriter Mark Lang has returned with his debut solo release. A renowned lyricist and storyteller, his performances are a must-see immersive live experience.
This Way North are still celebrating the release of their third and final EP (released early 2021), with the duo receiving wide acclaim and rotation on Double J and ABC Radio National.
Mark has written three critically acclaimed albums making many 'Album Of The Year' lists as the singer-songwriter of Australian indie band Skipping Girl Vinegar.
Returning home after an extensive North American and European solo tour COVID-19, which included appearances at the legendary Cambridge Folk Festival, Woodford and Port Fairy Folk Festivals to a sell-out launch at the Melbourne Recital Centre, Mark is ready to get back out on the road and do what he does best!
This Way North's music is a portal to summer festivals, their love affair with the road, and an open invitation to turn up the volume and let loose.
With both acts growing up in regional Victoria, their passion to continue to support young people through music is something they share.
Accompanying shows in each regional town will include support from local artists, as well as working with youth of each area conducting music and songwriting workshops.
