The Ararat Advertiser

This Way North and Mark Lang to perform at Ararat Town Hall on May 25

JH
By James Halley
May 13 2022 - 2:00am
Indie pop-rock band This Way North and singer-songwriter Mark Lang come to town

Two-piece indie pop-rock band This Way North with their long-time mate and acclaimed singer songwriter Mark Lang come to Ararat Town Hall on May 25.

JH

James Halley

Journalist

