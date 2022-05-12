The Mininera and District Netball Association have picked their squads for the upcoming junior Western Zone Championships in Warrnambool on Sunday June 5.
The selected players will train at Glenthompson Dunkeld netball courts in the lead up to the competition on Sunday's at 12pm.
Squad coordinator Nicole Redmond said it was "great to see" record numbers of players trying out for the representative teams in 2022.
Redmond said she was very buoyant about the chances of the 17 and under team's chances ahead of the championships.
"They are quite a confident group," she said.
"The under 17s team is going to be quite strong, we have seven who have played squads before and a lot of them play A Grade for their clubs as well.
Claudia Richardson (Tatyoon) in the midcourt is very strong so we think we can get a lot out of her.
Sophie Cooper was invited to try out for the Western Victoria Academy last year and plays in Ballarat as well as Moyston-Willaura, so we will look for her to stand up."
The coach of the under 17s is Megan Johnson (Caramut)
17 and under - Coach: Megan Johnson (Caramut)
"She is quite active across a lot of sports so we are excited about her development," she said.
Redmond said Ava Schroeder (Glenthompson Dunkeld) also showed great promise at the squad try-outs.
15 and under
Coach: Bonnie West (Caramut)
Redmond said the 2022 13 and under squad was quite new to representative netball. Redmond said she was excited to see Amelia Moloney (Great Western) participate in the championships after showing a terrific attitude at the try-outs.
"She turned up to try outs injured and still managed to make the team, her commitment needed to be commended," she said. "We had the coaches watching her the first two rounds so had seen her play before she got injured."
13 and under
Coach: Matthew McLeod (S.M.W Rovers)
