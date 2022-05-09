subscribers-only,

Ararat Rural City Council will fly the rainbow flag to mark this month's International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia (IDAHOBIT Day) on May 17. IDAHOBIT Day is internationally observed and celebrates LGBTQIA+ people globally and raises awareness for the work still needed to combat discrimination. Ararat Rural City Council mayor Jo Armstrong said she was pleased for Council to show support for the LGBTQIA+ community at a flag-raising ceremony on IDAHOBIT Day. "Ararat Rural City has a zero-tolerance for discrimination or violence in any form within our community," she said. "IDAHOBIT Day is a time to stand with our LGBTQIA+ community - we all play a part of the solution in creating a more inclusive community, and I would love to see residents come along to the event and show their support. "We want to celebrate our diverse community and recognise the progress made, while acknowledging how far we have yet to go." MORE NEWS: Convenor, Grampians Regional LGBTIQ Network Jo Richie said IDAHOBIT DAY is an opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate gender and sexual diversity within the community. "The Grampians Regional LGBTIQ Network is working together to ensure that health services, community support agencies and local governments are places where LGBTIQ community members feel welcomed and safe," she said. "Ideally, every member of the LGBTIQ community should feel accepted, and not discriminated against because of who they are. The ultimate goal of the Grampians Regional LGBTIQ Network is to promote acceptance and respect of the LGBTIQ community in every organisation, pub and sporting group." IDHOBIT Day celebrations in Ararat were held in partnership with Grampians Pyrenees Primary Care Partnership. The ceremony starts at 1.30pm at Ararat Rural City Council followed by an afternoon tea at the Arts Studio in Ararat Gallery TAMA. Ararat Rural City Council is a member of the Grampians LGBTQIA+ Network run by Grampians Pyrenees Primary Care Partnership (GPPCP). Contact Jo Richie on n 0417 512 480 for more information.

