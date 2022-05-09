subscribers-only,

Ararat's record pipeline of investment in local road upgrades continues to improve flood resistance on Wilson Street. Council crew have been upgrading Wilson Street between Campbell Street and Baird Street in Ararat to install a new kerb and channel along with an underground stormwater detention tank to help enhance drainage flows. Ararat Rural City Council chief executive Dr Tim Harrison said the drainage improvements on Wilson Street would decrease the risk of flooding and make stormwater run-off more manageable. "Council has identified excessive stormwater run-off over the table drains onto the gravel shoulders, leading to erosion of drains and road pavement," he said. "Our crews will upgrade the underground stormwater system by installing a new underground dentition tank to ease the pressure of rainwater run-off on the existing stormwater system. MORE NEWS: "By installing the kerb and channel, it'll prevent water from entering under the road surface, which helps our crews maintain road condition and reduce the number of potholes along the road. "The goal is to provide increased flood immunity, decrease maintenance cost, and road pavement damage along Wilson Street. "It is important that we invest in local road infrastructure projects like this now to ensure we're planning for additional movements for years to come." The $609,000 project is being delivered in partnership with the Australian Government as part of the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program. The project is due for completion by September 2022, weather permitting.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/2a8aa7ac-2dd4-47d4-a66d-bb96c53a6680.png/r5_197_2107_1384_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg