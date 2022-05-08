sport, local-sport,

Chalambar Bowling Club's Karen Brennan finished second in the state at the annual state women's singles championships. The state championships is an annual event that brings the best bowlers from all 16 Regions together to showcase the sport of bowls, with region winners having the chance to represent Victoria at a national level at the Australian Championships and the Australian Champion of Champions events. Brennan said she was "pretty disappointed" to lose in the final, although she was proud to call herself the second best player in the state. "It would have been lovely to win it but it wasn't to be," she said. "I am thrilled to have made it to the final but my opponent adjusted to the conditions better than I did." Brennan won the honor to represent the Wimmera at the Regional Finals in March held at St Arnaud's Country Club. The event featured leading bowlers from the four divisions that make up the Wimmera Region; Grampians, North Central, North Wimmera and Wimmera. OTHER NEWS: Brennan started her week at the Victorian Championships with a walkover win in the round of 16 against Sue Kerr of West Coast. "It is always a good thing to get to the next round, but I would have preferred to get another game under my belt," Brennan said. On May 3 Brennan defeated Sandra Connolly of Bendigo Campaspe Goldfields in the quarter finals 25 shots to 18. "I was down in that match and managed to hang in and win that match and get my drawing game in," Brennan explained. MORE NEWS: Only hours later Brennan defeated Samantha Atkinson of Strzelecki in the semi-finals 25 shots to 18. "We played a really good match, I was really happy with how I played in that game," Brennan said. "Sam Atkinson started to get her game together and get ahead then I decided to chop and change my lengths. "I went to longer lengths and managed to nail them pretty well." Brennan proceeded to face Jodie Fruend of Ovens and Murray in the final on May 4. The Wimmera representative ultimately lost to Fruend 25 shots to 15, although Brennan was determined to make it back to the big stage. "I am extremely proud to have made it this far, hopefully I can go one better next time," she said. "I had a ripping semi-final against Samantha Atkinson and the green was running a lot better, I think because we played so early at 9am it was really heavy so we had to really push it. "Every game is different, you just need to adjust to the conditions. "I can pick my game to pieces now after the game, I know I can play a lot better." While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/bec5bcdf-633c-4b81-9b35-dc20b0513c84_rotated_270.jpg/r0_867_3456_2820_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg