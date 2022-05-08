subscribers-only,

After two years on hold due to COVD-19 the Community Bank Beaufort Pyrenees Art Exhibition is back for the 15th installment of the exhibition. The exhibition will be on show from June 11-13 at the Shire Hall, Lawrence Street, Beaufort. On opening night (Friday June 10) the judge will announce the prize winners with tickets $25 which includes a meal and wine - call 0400 420 411 to book a ticket. MORE NEWS: The exhibition will be open on the Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 5pm and Monday 10am to 2pm. Entry is $10.00 per person with children under 16 free which includes Devonshire Tea plus entry to the Rotary Second Hand Book Sale (Beeripmo Centre), Art Trax Gallery (Pratt Street) and the Quilting Exhibition in the RSL Hall. On the Sunday, the Ballarat Vintage and Classic Car Club will bring their vehicles to Beaufort and they will be on show at the Lake Goldsmith Goods Shed Museum at the Beaufort Railway Station.

