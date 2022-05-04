subscribers-only,

Independent Wannon candidate Alex Dyson's campaign will receive $30,000 from climate change activist Simon Holmes a Court, the son of Australia's first billionaire. Mr Dyson said despite the donation from Climate 200, a political group aiming to tackle climate change and restore integrity in politics, he remained independent of a political party. "After demonstrating we were an independent campaign willing to prioritise parliamentary integrity, climate action and respect for women, we were fortunate to receive a $20,000 donation from Climate 200, with another $10,000 pledged," he said. Mr Dyson said the $20,000 funded by Climate 200 roughly matched, but was "not tied to" donations fundraised among locals including farmers, doctors, teachers and family members. "I've quickly learnt that unfortunately, in the context of a full campaign, $50,000 in donations is extremely modest," he said. "But...it's a lot more than the $5000 of my own money that funded my first independent campaign in 2019." Mr Dyson said Climate 200 helped him with filming and editing campaign videos, but had no influence on his policies. "As far as campaign direction, no there's absolutely no input there," he said. He said he would be disclosing all funding and donations in accordance with Australian Electoral Commission guidelines, but pointed out that the list of donors to Climate 200 were available on the group's website. Amanda Mead (Liberal Democrats Party) Liberal Democrats candidate for Wannon Amanda Mead said her campaign was funded primarily by her own savings. "My campaign is completely grassroots," she said. "I've had one fundraiser in Mortlake which raised enough to cover some flyer printing after expenses, and I have also had a couple of donations from volunteers." Ms Mead said volunteers had given up their time to help her campaign around the electorate in addition to the support she received from her party. "I don't have the largest group of volunteers but we have become like a family and help each other when we can," she said. "As for staff, we have a small team in our campaign office, one full-timer and two part-timers, to coordinate and manage all our Victorian House of Representative and senate candidates." Ms Mead said she would not look to promote any order of voting preferences and stressed it was the voter's decision. "I would love to see the freedom parties in the top spots but it is up to (voters)," she said. "As for a hung parliament, as it comes down to negotiations, we would obviously negotiate and push for issues that we have heard from constituents in our area. "Based purely on current policies...we would slightly lean towards the more conservative policies such as the Liberals." She said she would have all campaign funding disclosed when "formally requested". "I am happy to disclose all donations and expenses with my campaign in Wannon," she said. "I have absolutely nothing to hide." United Australia Party candidate Craige Kensen said his election campaign was being financed by party chairman Clive Palmer. "Clive Palmer's funded all our costs. That's been a really big help, because we haven't had to go out and fundraise," he said. "We've been able to concentrate on our campaign and meet all the people in Wannon." Mr Kensen said he would keep the amount of funding received by Clive Palmer "confidential" at this stage. "It's enough to get us around and do the jobs that we need to do," he said. He said advertising material, corflutes and merchandise had been supplied by the party without any expectation of reimbursement, and his campaign had help from party members and volunteers. "The online (material) is looked after by the party, but we are free to put up what we like," he said. "We've got a fairly large database of members and workers who have been very supportive in the electorate. "The other support is (from) all the other Australian UAP candidates. We have regular meetings and support each other." Mr Kensen said his preferences would align with those agreed between Clive Palmer and UAP leader Craig Kelly. "We'll all be preferencing the Liberal Democrats second, followed by any freedom or genuine independent, and Liberal, Labor and Greens will be last," he said. MORE NEWS: Wannon independent Graham Garner said his election campaign was predominantly self-funded. "My funding so far has been financed personally, and I have two businesses in Colac at the moment who have pledged financial support, which will be declared," he said. Mr Garner said he would also be receiving financial support from friends who he wished to remain anonymous, and expected more donations from the community during his campaign. He said he had also hired a staff member to construct and manage his campaign Facebook page and email. The independent candidate said he did not have any arranged order of preferences for his supporters. "The subject of my preference will depend on the people of the electorate who wish to support me," he said. Mr Garner said he would be disclosing funding "above the threshold" with the AEC after his campaign. "People that wish to donate to stay under the threshold should have their privacy respected if that is the case," he said. OTHER NEWS: Greens candidate Hilary McAllister said her campaign had been funded by donations which mainly covered advertising and printing material costs. "The Greens campaign for Wannon is funded through donations made directly to my campaign page," she said. "I haven't put any money into the campaign (setup), but... I pay for all of my fuel, transport, accommodation and food whilst campaigning." She said she had also been supported by a campaign committee made up of Greens members from the Surf Coast, Colac Otway and Warrnambool branches. "They are assisting on a voluntary basis," she said. "There are resources such as campaign updates and policy resources provided by the Victorian Greens state office, which assist all Victorian federal candidates." Ms McAllister said voting preferences decided by the Greens party would be made public on May 9. "The Greens want to kick out the Morrison government and push the next government to go further and faster on climate change and tackling the skyrocketing cost of living," she said. "However, it's up to voters to allocate their own preferences according to which parties they prefer." The Greens candidate said all donations to the party above $1000 were disclosed quarterly to Australian and Victorian electoral commissions. Labor candidate for Wannon Gilbert Wilson said there were multiple sources of funding for his campaign, but had not received financial support from the party. "I am funding the campaign with financial support from branch members, the Australian Manufacturing Workers Union (AMWU) as well as fundraising events," he said. "All costs are against my fundraising abilities. The ALP however does provide training and ongoing informational support." Mr Wilson said as the Labor party representative, he had also received assistance from party members and volunteers. "I have a campaign committee that are all volunteers and Labor branch members across the Wannon electorate," he said. He said he would not be disclosing his funding until after the vote. "I have no problem with disclosure," he said. Liberal member for Wannon Dan Tehan did not directly answer questions posed about his campaign funding sources and help received from staff and volunteers. "Australia's political parties are subject to a rigorous funding and financial disclosure regime under Part XX of the Commonwealth Electoral Act 1918, which has been in place under successive governments," Mr Tehan said. "In recent years, the Coalition Government has strengthened this regime by banning foreign donations and better regulating third party campaigners."

