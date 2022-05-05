subscribers-only,

The Ararat Rats have cemented their spot on top of the Wimmera Football League Ladder with a commanding 141 point victory over the Horsham Saints. Despite heading in as favourites against the winless Saints, not many would have predicted the 17-158 mauling at Coughlin Park. Northern Bullants (VFL) listed player Tom Mills once again led from the front with another eight goals to bring his tally to 21 after three rounds. Former Williamstown (VFL) listed player Ben Christodoulou was dangerous with four goals, while young gun Sonny Kettle kicked three goals. Matt Hutchesson was prolific through the midfield, while Liam Cavanagh and Aaron Pianta were at their rebounding best for the Rats. MORE NEWS: The Rats got off to a great start, kicking seven goals to three behinds heading into the first break. The second quarter saw a further three goals for Ararat, while they were able to keep Horsham to a single behind. The second half saw the floodgates open as they kicked 14 goals to one to finish comprehensive 141 point winners. Ararat returns to Alexandra Oval to face the sixth placed Dimboola in round four. Dimboola won their first game of the season last week with a 12 point victory over the Horsham Demons. In the same fixture last season it was Dimboola who won by 24 points in the two sides only meeting. A win for the Rats would see them winning their fourth straight match to start the season for the first time since the 2014 season. The Ararat Reserves lost by seven points to Horsham in round three with wayward kicking for goal costing them the four points. Will Hamilton and Blade Wells were the sides only goal kickers in the 5.6 36 - 2.17 29 loss. OTHER NEWS: On the netball court the Ararat's A Grade side defeated Horsham 48-46 with Laney McLoughlan top scoring with 34 goals. The Rats B Grade side didn't fare as well, succumbing to the Saints by 13 goals with Ebony Dowling and Rebecca Skrabl the sides best players. The C Grade side lost to Horsham by six goals with Bianca Kettle (15 goals) and Louisa Cavanagh leading from the front. The C Reserve side lost 46-15 with Juls Morris and Taylor Lindsay showing promising signs. Also in round four, the Southern Mallee Giants clash with Minyip-Murtoa looms as an absolute blockbuster in the senior football. Both sides are undefeated in 2022 and both were the standout sides of 2021. Stawell's home match against the Horsham Saints should be interesting and looks to be a tight affair. In the final match the Horsham Demons will be looking to bounce back from their round three loss to Dimboola, with a win against Warrack.

