Two grassroots sport and active recreation clubs and organisations in the Ararat Rural City Council are set to bolster their coaching skills, administration expertise, or score new sports equipment thanks to a share in more than $900,000 from the Victorian Government. Grant recipients in Ararat Rural City include Ararat Football Club who scored $1,000 to purchase AFL footballs to encourage participation and Moyston Willaura Football and Netball Club which is receiving $2,880 for operational capacity building in the form of a policy and procedures manual. Labor Member for Western Victoria, Jaala Pulford, today announced the successful applicants of the latest round of the State Government's Sporting Club Grants Program. "The Sporting Club Grants Program is giving grassroots sports clubs in Ararat RC the support they need to grow their ranks and help more people than ever play the sports they love," she said. MORE NEWS: The grants provide clubs up to $1,000 for new uniforms and equipment, up to $5,000 for training coaches, officials and volunteers, and up to $5,000 to improve club operational effectiveness. The Sporting Club Grants Program is part of the Andrews Labor Government's commitment to make community sport and active recreation more accessible and inclusive, stimulate local economies, build sustainable sport and recreation and volunteer opportunities, and increase local participation. Since 2014, the Program has injected over $13 million to support clubs and last year provided a valuable funding lifeline to more than 4,000 clubs last year to help them through the pandemic. For more information on the grants and a full list of recipients sport.vic.gov.au. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

