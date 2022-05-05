subscribers-only,

Ararat Rural City is pleased to be hosting a historical Departing Freedom of Entry parade through Ararat CBD for the HMAS Ararat II crew on Saturday May 7. Based in Darwin, the HMAS Ararat II was commissioned on November 10 2006 and involved in border protection duties along Australia's northern coastline. This will be the final time the ship will exercise their Freedom of Entry to Ararat Rural City before the ship will be decommissioned in early July. Ararat RSL President Frank Neulist said the Freedom of Entry parade would be a truly impressive spectacle not to be missed. "It's a chance for the Ararat Community to show their appreciation by attending the service of these young men and women to not only Australia but to carry the name of the city of Ararat," he said. "On Saturday May 7, the crew will march from the Catholic Church on Barkly Street down to the roundabout, stop to request Freedom of Entry to the city from the mayor. "A senior police officer will challenge the parade before proceeding to Vincent Street and going back down Barkly Street. "Between Vincent Street, Queen Street and Barkly Street is where all the action will happen - we would like for people to come down and show their appreciation and have a chat to the crew." MORE NEWS: Ararat Rural City Council mayor, Jo Armstrong said granting Freedom of Entry to the Australian Navy was a ceremonial honour and the highest accolade bestowed by local government. "Freedom of Entry is more than a march through Ararat - it is a long-held tradition that symbolises our region's strong relationship with the battalion," she said. "I will grant the ship's commanding officer David Martinussen with a ceremonial scroll and inspect the ship's company ahead of the Freedom of Entry march through Barkly Street on Saturday. "The parade is a wonderful way for the people of Greater Ararat to gather and thank our servicemen and women for their commitment and service to Australia. "Council encourages all residents to come along to watch the parade, and I look forward to welcoming the HMAS to Ararat." OTHER NEWS: Freedom of Entry dates to the medieval times when military forces were granted to enter a city with their swords drawn, drums beating, bands playing and colours flying, as a sign of peaceful intent. Towns and cities were alarmed when a military unit arrived in large numbers and a ceremony was agreed to, where the servicemen paraded through the town and were stopped by an official who challenged them and, once they had agreed to hand over the scroll and disarm, were given Freedom of Entry to the city. The Australian Navy continues this tradition today while visiting the towns and cities their ships and boats are named after. The Freedom of Entry parade will commence at 10am on from the vicinity of the Catholic Church in Barkly Street, where the Mayor will review and address the parade, then proceeding around the streets of Ararat CBD between Vincent and Queen Streets. The named streets will be closed to traffic for approximately 1 hour and 40 minutes.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/1ad1f4db-568b-4c35-a86d-3e9b1d2af81a.jpg/r16_276_6524_3953_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg