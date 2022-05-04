subscribers-only,

East Grampians Health Service's Patricia Hinchey Centre has launched a supportive group to assist people to live independently with social connections in the community. The aptly named 'Circle of Support Group' meets at the Patricia Hinchey Centre reading room every second Monday from 1pm-4pm, with planned outings also featuring regularly. Director of Community Services Sarah Woodburn said the Circle of Support Group provides members support in knowing they are not alone and that there is help available. "The Circle of Support Group activities are planned by members and we also have guest speakers who provide information on services to support independence," she said. MORE NEWS: The focus of the group includes stimulation and social connections, support for consumers and carers to live independently in their own home, safely and positively for as long as possible, assistance for people to keep connected and stay in touch with their community, with members involved in choice and decision making. Bus transport is available for those who require it and home welfare visits are also conducted by Patricia Hinchey Centre staff when required. For further information, please call 5352 9326 or email daycentre@eghs.net.au

