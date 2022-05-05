subscribers-only,

Ararat Musical Comedy Society's production of the Australian musical 'Ladies in Black' will be the first staging of the show in regional Victoria. With rehearsals well underway, society president Suellen Blackie said the group is excited to be bringing the musical to the Ararat stage. "Set in the 1950s, it is a wonderful 'coming of age' story about a young girl who goes to work in fashionable Sydney department store F G Goodes during the summer school holidays after her final year of school," she said. "Her eyes are opened to a whole new world and she is introduced to the 'ladies in black' who serve behind the counters in the store." MORE NEWS: Ladies in Black features the music of Tim Finn (Split Enz/Crowded House) and is based on the 1993 book by Madeleine St John. The musical will be directed by Eve Cosgriff, with musical direction by Kris Cheesman. The leading roles will be played by Abbey Rigby (Lisa), Maree Croft (Fay), Jodie Holwell (Patty), Jarita Barry (Magda), Leanne McCready (Miss Cartwright), Sam Dunks (Mrs Miles), Virginia Keller (Miss Jacobs), Ian McCready (Frank), Daryl Chaplin (Mr Miles), Tony Potter (Rudi), Bryan Kennedy (Stefan), Deb Slorach (Mrs Crown), Deidre Andrews (Joy), Jo Rigby (Dawn), Claire Leggett (Myra), Sheridan Keith (barmaid), Harry Belcher (bellboy), plus ensemble. Ladies in Black will be Ararat Musical Comedy Society's first production in the Ararat Town Hall since Les Misérables in 2019. The production will be staged from June 17-26, with matinees on June 19 and 26. Booking details are to be announced soon.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/204e6c7f-906e-4c14-a7a9-d8d426c68cc9.jpg/r10_0_3991_2249_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg