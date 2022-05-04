subscribers-only,

The Greater Ararat Business Network is hosting a big Business After Dark event in May with AFL great Wayne Schwass set to attend. GABN have organised Mr Schwass to come and talk about business, resilience, COVID-19, plus football, right here in Ararat. The event is due to be held on May 18 from 7pm-9pm in the Ararat Town Hall on Vincent Street, Ararat. MORE NEWS: Nibbles will be supplied on the night and drinks can be purchased from the bar. All members of the GAB Network are entitled to three free tickets, if there are spares after one week more more tickets for members' staff plus a non-member business ticket may become available. Residents are welcome to attend with non-member tickets $20.

