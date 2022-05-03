subscribers-only,

After sold-out seasons at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival and Melbourne Fringe Festival, Game Boys Comedy is bringing their award-winning show Cinematic Universe to Ararat Town Hall on May 12. Game Boys Cinematic Universe seemingly combines razor-sharp writing, improvisation, and impressive technology to bring a unique form of comedy to the audience. Taking heavy inspiration from their family trips to the Gold Coast in the 90s, brothers Eden and Josh have crafted their own version of the Warner Brothers Studio backlot tour, live on stage. Ararat Rural City Council mayor, Jo Armstrong said Game Boys Comedy brings a unique experience, combining technology and live performance, to the Ararat Town Hall. "Game Boys Cinematic Universe will be a show full of surprises, nostalgia and technical wizardry that brings movie magic to the stage," she said. "Theatre enthusiasts will be fascinated by their clever use of props, audience interaction and technology. "The show has also received numerous awards, including the Sound and Technical Excellence Award. "Though some of the younger ones may not understand the 90s references - there's plenty of general fun and excitement to the show that will be sure to resonate with the audience." MORE NEWS: One half of Game Boys Comedy Josh Porter said he was excited to bring the high-energy performance to Ararat Rural City. "It's a really fun night of light entertaining - no politics or real-world stuff, just a chance to slip away into another world for an hour," he said. "The performance is truly unique - some of the special effects are really transformative and we're excited to deliver something Ararat hasn't seen before." Game Boys Comedy is a unique collaboration between brothers Eden and Josh Porter, and Melbourne based audio-visual designer Kinetic Screen. For the past seven years rothers Eden and Josh Porter have been delighting audiences with their festival shows. They have multiple award wins and nominations under their belt, including Best Comedy nominations at Melbourne Fringe Festival for the last four years. The must-see show starts at 7.30pm on Thursday, May 12 at Ararat Town Hall with doors to open at 7pm. To book tickets, www.ararattownhall.com.au or visit the Ararat Visitor Information Centre on 82 Vincent Street, Ararat. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/b80c892a-e946-4be1-9a94-d3c4c91c870a.jpg/r12_261_5457_3337_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg