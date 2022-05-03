subscribers-only,

An array of artworks from a local kinder, inspired by millipedes, butterflies and stick insects, have been unveiled as part of a four-week display on the Gallery's community wall. A four-year-old kindergarten class from Ararat Village Early Learning Centre created the 'Investigating Nature' display, which was a nod to the natural world and time spent in the kinder garden. The children worked in pairs to create a garden for the paper insects using coloured and textured paper, glue and craft leaves. Ararat Rural City mayor, Jo Armstrong said the community wall laid a strong foundation for the community to display their artwork. "Over the next month, people are encouraged to visit the latest community wall exhibition at Ararat Gallery TAMA by a local kinder group, Investigating Nature," she said. "Early childhood teachers at Ararat Village Early Learning have done a fantastic job encouraging young ones to explore the natural world and inspire hands-on creativity. "In many ways, Ararat Gallery TAMA is forging its own path as an institution with a dedicated Community Wall - supporting local artists and students to connect through the arts." MORE NEWS: Ararat Village Early Learning Centre Early Childhood teacher Kimberley Rudolph said the four-year-old kindergarten group became fascinated with nature while caring for their vegetable garden. "The experience of caring for our vegetable garden helped children develop the skills to become environmentally responsible and show respect for the environment," she said. "While out in our garden, the children also demonstrated an interest in living things, such as finding millipedes, slaters, snails and stick insects. "This interest took over a lot of our curriculum within the room, with natural play spaces being provided with insects, magnifying glasses, bug catchers and books "We feel it is important to introduce children to living things and to support their curiosity, exploration, and understanding. Engaging in natural play spaces also promotes connecting to nature, open ended experiences, discovering new language and introduces sustainability. "Seeing the children's artwork displayed in the Gallery was incredible. It was a very proud moment to witness the process from the children's interest and to see how it was explored and extended on, to create such wonderful masterpieces." For any enquiries, phone the Gallery on (03) 5352 0220. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/e234aff2-056a-4146-bae3-3ff67b7591b4.png/r0_393_1574_1282_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg