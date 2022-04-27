sport, local-sport,

Ararat's Hugh Toner featured for the undefeated Greater Western Victoria Rebels Division One Boy's side at the Vline Cup in early April. The Under 15 tournament - that acts as a pathway to higher levels - saw junior representative teams from all over regional Victoria play two matches in Shepparton, across four days. Rebels' team manager Jock Whiting was excited by what he saw, after the Rebels won all four boys' matches. "Across the 48 boys we took there's certainly potential for some of those boys to play NAB League as Under 17 players next year," Whiting said. "There's no question of that which will be good." In their first match the Rebels' Division One side accounted for Gippsland 71-53. Their second game was a lot tighter with the Rebels narrowly triumphing 49-47 against the Barwon Cats. Samuel Janetzki was named the Rebels' second best player, while Connor Weidemann snagged a goal. The Vline Cup has been a stepping stone to higher honours for many years and since 2010 has seen more than 100 players drafted to the AFL and AFLW. Due to COVID-19, the competition was not held in 2020 and postponed in 2021. As a result Under 15 players who would have competed in 2021 were allowed to participate in 2022. Whiting believes the experience will be invaluable for his players. "The boys had opportunities to play everywhere; they weren't just pigeon-holed to a set position," he said. "From a coaching position I think they learned a lot about playing positions. "We tell them to 'take what you've learned back to your home club and hopefully you can implement some of that and the things you learned you can impart to other kids'."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128797359/e5e04556-c30a-4f3f-a31f-6139127d35a5.jpg/r0_503_1461_1328_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg