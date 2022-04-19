A magical world of miniature artworks intrigued Willaura Modern Railway Station Gallery visitors throughout the Easter weekend. The models of artist historian Gary Serpell are part of an exhibition "Shining a Light: Art from Conflict, Art for Peace". Mr Serpell tells the story of the Australian War experience at Gallipoli and the Western Front through a series of dioramas. "The first AIF, a rag tag army, punched well above its weight in its many fine achievements," he told visitors. READ MORE: Candidate denies claims against party "That sense of pride in our soldiers has spurred me on to telling their story through my models. "After visiting the battlefields in Belgium and France, I felt the amazing presence of my country men who fought and died there but who have never been forgotten in places like Villers Brettoneaux." Mr Serpell has also enjoyed creating tin cutouts of iconic Australian sporting heroes and classic Aussie cars in recent years. "Being a proud resident of Melbourne I couldn't resist making a three-dimensional mural of some of my favourite landmarks," he said. SPORT: Also on display for this Anzac Day exhibition are items of trench Art, Poster Art, a signature quilt made in 1916 to raise funds for Australia's war effort and the work of Australia's first war artists. The exhibition will be open over the Anzac weekend, from 11am to 2pm on April 21, 22, 23, 25 and 26. Further details can be found on Willaura Modern Facebook Page or by contacting Lois 0428 541 482. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ben.fraser/bf6d05b3-843e-459f-aeca-6d7828a3e4ab_rotated_270.jpg/r0_103_3024_1812_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg