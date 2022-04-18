sport, local-sport,

Victorian Harrison Kerr is now $40,000 richer after triumphing in the 2022 Stawell Men's Gift. The 22-year-old pre-race favourite won the race in a blistering time of 11.85 seconds off a mark of 9.25 metres - a time that hasn't been beaten since 1995. Kerr stormed home and finished ahead of Hamish Lindstrom and Jesse McKenna - son of former AFL great Guy. His time in the final was a significant improvement from his heat time of 12.085 seconds - which was the second quickest. Speaking after his victory Kerr, who has competed in the Stawell Gift many times spoke of how he altered his preparation for 2022. "I've done more training," Kerr said. "I set up the season well. "More training, more time-trialling more prepping, eating better. Just a combination of everything and the right team as well." What makes Kerr's triumph even more impressive is that he suffered a shoulder injury during the preseason. "I was down at Aquinas Old boys playing footy," he said. "I'm not very big, just went down. "I knew I had time (to be right for Stawell) but I was going to have to do everything right." Looking forward, Kerr - who studies engineering at university - said he hoped to try his hand at the sprint circuit. "I'm definitely a bit off them (the other Stawell Gift competitors) but with the right training hopefully I can join those blokes," he said. Kerr won the 2017 Wangaratta Gift.

