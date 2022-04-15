news, property, feature property

Ideally located just 20 minutes from Ararat, Stawell and Halls Gap city centres and surrounding wineries, lies this undulating property with magnificent 300-degree views of the Grampians, Black Ranges and surrounding hillside. This property presents the perfect opportunity to build your dream home or ultimate holiday house (STCA), encompassing some of the best views the region has to offer. The land offers approximately 98 acres with secure boundary fencing and two good-sized dams with excellent catchment (one with an underground spring). Shedding is taken care of with a large 9x12m Colorbond shed with concrete slab and tank water. The majestic views are visible at every angle of this property making it the perfect place to build your dream home, or the ultimate holiday block. Acreage such as this with perfect positioning, sizing, and at an affordable price does not come along very often.

