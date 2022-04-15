news, property, stawell, ararat, house of the week

3 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR Located in a tightly held area of Stawell on the high side of Stone Street is this fully renovated three-bedroom, two-bathroom brick veneer home. Features you will love include built-in robes to the bedrooms, reverse-cycle split-system airconditioning to the living room and new floor coverings. The main bathroom has been given a complete facelift offering a separate bath and shower, new vanity and a separate toilet, while a new second bathroom has been placed in the large laundry. The open kitchen/dining area has a new modern laminated kitchen with stylish timber benchtops, breakfast bar, gas hot plates, electric wall oven, dishwasher and a good view over the rear yard. The original garage has been modified to accommodate a games room, living room and/or fourth bedroom. There is a drive-through carport, a great shed with power and a concrete floor, plus there is an extra covered carport area at the front for more vehicles.

