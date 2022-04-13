subscribers-only,

Gwenda Allgood has stepped up to be the president of the Ararat Mechanics Institute in a bid to revitalise the group. The Mechanics Institute original aim was to come up with solutions to societal needs by incorporating scientific thinking and research. Mrs Allgood said she was "very happy" to take on the role of president of the Mechanics Institute. "We found out going back through the records that the mechanics institute had always just had basically people who inherited the place." she said. "They had never had a properly formalised committee, it is very important that you do. "You need to tick off those boxes to get grants so we have got a new committee now." Mrs Allgood said the committee had made plans to upgrade the historic building. "We are going through the process now of trying to do it up," she said. OTHER NEWS: "It is badly in need of a repair, it needs lots of things done to it." The Ararat Rural City Council has helped start the renovations for the Mechanics Institute. "They helped us fix the plumbing, which we were really happy about because you have to start from the ground up," Mrs Allgood said. "From then on we need to have the heritage people come in and have a really good look at it because the original staircase and book case is still there. "Everything is original and still there, but it needs a massive overhaul. "We think we have a really good chance at getting some sort of development going on." with the new committee and different people coming on board we have a good chance of doing something really significant Donna Dunmore, David Coon, Julie Watson and Mandy Baird joined Mrs Allgood on the committee and they are still on the hunt for more members. "We did struggle through the pandemic trying to get things done but things are starting to set off," Mrs Allgood said. "If we can get more people to join it would be really great. "Hopefully we can get locals to help us out, not necessarily do the hard yards but just be there for moral support because that is what we are looking for at the moment ." While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/84631215-3dc3-4b53-8a94-a6eb64801df7.jpeg/r0_118_1280_841_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg