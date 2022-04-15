sport, local-sport,

Great Western have secured the services of Ballarat local Will Clark ahead of the upcoming Mininera season. Clark has played in the strong Ballarat Football League with Lake Wendouree, and spent the most recent NTFL season with Waratah where he finished runner up in their division one best and fairest award. Head coach Matt Delzotto said the club "jumped at the opportunity" to sign Clark up once they heard wind of his interest in playing for the club. "It is a little fortuitous at this time of the year to be able to sign someone of his calibre to your footy side," he said. "He is mates with Lions player Tom Cairns, who has previously played for the Waratahs and he flagged that he might be interested in having a chat with us. "It was something we were pretty keen to see happen, it was a little bit of pure luck." Clark is an intelligent half back/midfielder with exceptional foot skills who has the ability to find plenty of the football. "He is a beautiful long left kick, we expect him to be very damaging for us," Delzotto said. "He is really going to suit our side and the way we go about it." Clark will arrive in the Mininera on the eve of the season after being situated in the Northern Territory. "It will be good to have home back in Victoria and we can't wait to see him run out for us," Delzotto said. "We were able to have a chat with Will (Clark) and he is a great young fella who loves his footy. "He will come in pretty fresh as will a few of the other boys, we will do a bit of a meet and greet in round one."

