subscribers-only,

Residents are encouraged to participate in a new survey designed to help shape future programs and services of the Ararat Library. Ararat Rural City mayor, Jo Armstrong said the purpose of the survey is to expand services and programming offered at the Ararat Library. "Libraries are about so more than books - they foster learning, provide assistance with digital literacy, create social connections and are a meeting place for the local community," she said. "The Ararat Library is a much-loved community asset for our community and visitors in town, promoting lifelong learning, connecting people via shared interests, and supporting access to information. "The purpose of the survey is to better understand community use and deliver more inclusive, meaningful, and engaging programs that truly enrich the community. OTHER NEWS: "We also look forward to working with our community to identify ways to rebuild social connection and encourage community participation, as part of the region's COVID recovery. "This is an exciting step forward for Ararat Library, we hope to create a revitalised environment for all residents to feel welcome and enjoy all the library has to offer." To play a part in how our library will be shaped in the future, please complete the online survey on the Engage Ararat website, www.engage.ararat.vic.gov.au. Hard copies of the survey can also be found at the Ararat Library, Ararat Fitness Centre and Municipal Offices. Forms can be returned to either Ararat Library, Ararat Fitness Centre or Ararat Rural City Council Municipal offices at 59 Vincent St, Ararat. The survey will close on 5.00pm Friday April 15 2022. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/128b4856-6dcb-4893-8e9e-cf958f4ad283.jpg/r0_170_2016_1309_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg