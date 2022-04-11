subscribers-only,

Keep the kids entertained during the school holidays with an array of free activities being offered by Ararat Library, including a puppet show and Easter craft. The events at the library are free and ideal for children aged three to eight years of age, with all young ones needing to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Ararat Rural City mayor, Jo Armstrong said the activities on offer at the library are sure to keep the young ones entertained. "With Easter break around the corner, the Ararat Library will be hosting a hilarious puppet show featuring 'CJ and his puppets' that explains the origins of folk music from around the world," she said. OTHER NEWS: "As well as being an accomplished musician, CJ is also a skilled ventriloquist who is sure to entertain both young and old alike. "Young ones are encouraged to come along to the Easter craft session where they will be creating some fantastic crafts, including an origami bunny and building a cardboard Easter basket. "This is a fantastic opportunity for families to engage with our library service, see what's on offer and even encourage children to borrow a book." Families will have the opportunity to catch a cultural music show starring 'CJ and his puppets,' bringing young ones on a fun journey around the world on Wednesday, April 13 from 2.30 pm. Catchy lyrics, audience interaction, and quick to learn dance moves are all combined to make this exploration of folk music both an informative and very entertaining experience. The fun continues with an Easter-themed-craft session where children will take home an Easter basket craft and bunny origami on Thursday, April 14. Featuring CJ and His puppet friends, the Folkie Dokey Puppet Show will occur on Wednesday, April 13 from 2.30pm. The Easter Craft Session will take place on Thursday, April 14from 3pm. For more information regarding these events, please contact the Ararat Library on (03) 5352 1722

