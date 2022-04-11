subscribers-only,

Ararat College VCE students had a chance to expand their arts education and hear from accomplished Ballarat-based artists at Ararat Gallery TAMA. In partnership with artists Tim Craker and Carole Wilson and Ararat College, the Gallery hosted a special talk for VCE students featuring an array of discussion on inspiration, process, and studio life. Ararat Rural City mayor, Jo Armstrong said the Gallery offers a range of engaging art programs and rich learning experiences for all to enjoy. "Ararat Gallery TAMA supports regional school students by giving them access to the arts, plus inspiring art learning opportunities," she said. "We're privileged to have a supportive creative community and would like to thank artists Tim and Carole for taking the time to share their motivations behind their latest exhibition with local students. "Recently, nine Ararat College VCE Studio Arts students had the opportunity to physically engage with works and discuss the studio art process with artists, fostering greater connection between learnings from school and industry." OTHER NEWS: Ararat College arts teacher Melissa Murnane said the topic covered was a key component of the VCE Studio Arts Course. "Over the last two years, we have had to participate in online exhibitions which has been hard for the students to visualise being in the 'real' space," she said. "It is important for students to access different exhibition spaces and hear from the artist in person, so that they can see what's achievable and possible. "To be able to get the students out of the class and down to the gallery was really great, and even better that we have this resource in our own town." Ms Murnane said the studio art process was a key focus of the course. "We wanted to know what process the artist followed from start to finish," she explained. "The students really enjoyed the session - both artists were really open with their processes and gave the students much inspiration to get started. "What we learnt in the talk relates directly to the VCE outcomes and students will be able to apply it to their theory work and their own practice." Several Ararat College VCE Studio Arts students shared their learnings from the engaging session at the Ararat Gallery. Tash Ferguson emphasised how she liked how the artist repurposed materials and it made her think about how she could apply this to her own folio. Angus Cavanagh noted it was helpful for him to find about how they develop their ideas and he learnt that you can use almost anything to create an art piece. Pages from a Lockdown Diary artists Carole Wilson and Tim Craker will be presenting a public floor talk on Saturday 4 June, before their exhibition closes on Sunday 19 June 2022. Visit the Ararat Gallery TAMA website to book your spot at www.araratgallerytama.com.au or call 1800 657 158. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/ab89c655-2dc5-462b-acee-604f65467ba2.JPG/r0_305_6000_3695_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg