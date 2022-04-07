subscribers-only,

The Ararat Eisteddfod is back for 2022 and will be held from Saturday April 9 through until Wednesday April 14 at the Ararat Town Hall. Sessions will begin at 9am each morning (10am on April 9) and run until around 9pm each day. Ararat Eisteddfod secretary Chris Harris said the event was "fortunate" to have a strong committee, good volunteer base and enthusiastic participants. "We once again look forward to having the Ararat Town Hall full of excited and eager students and proud parents," she said. "We know that the Ararat businesses and community will welcome these visitors to Ararat enthusiastically." OTHER NEWS: Students from across regional Victoria will compete in solo and duo/trio items and some troupes will take the stage on Saturday with the two local dance schools Ararat Dance Centre and Dynamic Dance Ararat welcoming their friends from Portland Danz X-tensions to town. "The effects of COVID-19 on everyone over the past two years are well known; and now with the resumption of many events and activities, organisers are struggling to find enough participants and volunteers," Ms Harris said. "By staging an Eisteddfod early in the year, we hope to assist students and dance schools by providing a well run event. "We hope to assist in restoring the confidence of the general public to attend events again," The committee have been forced to cancel the Ararat Eisteddfod, which is normally held in September for the past two years due to COVID-19. "We acknowledge that we have always received strong support from the local Ararat business community by way of many donations," Ms Harris said. "For this April Eisteddfod, the committee decided not to ask local businesses for donations, as we know the difficulties they too have faced due to COVID-19. "We are fortunate to have financial support from the Ararat Rural City through the community grants program and from the Victorian Government through the Creative Arts Victoria Grant which has enabled us to stage this April Eisteddfod." Residents are invited to attend with tickets being available at the door for $5 a session. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/f407c11f-5043-44b1-9d7f-746baffe3452.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg