The Greater Ararat Business Network (GAB) has sworn in a new president at the February 23 annual general meeting. Cam Conboy of Gorst Rural is taking over the presidency of the group from Maria Whitford who has been in the position for the last two years. Mr Conboy said stepping up as president was the next "natural progression" from his role as vice-president. "We are always trying to reinvigorate and move forward and the committee's look towards succession plans and it just made sense," he said. "We tried to reinvigorate the organisation and promote the businesses in town within the GAB. "A successful committee is about putting those plans in place to make sure the organisation can continue and flourish." OTHER NEWS: Mr Conboy has been working in the rural supply sector for over 20 years, spending time with Landmark in Ararat and then moving to Gorst Rural in Bolac. Despite the change in presidency, Mr Conboy said the group's mission would remain the same. "We are still aiming to network, share and learn and we want to use that as a foundation and go to the next step," he said. "There are a lot of things happening in Ararat and I think if we all network better and share some information and learnings we have had post COVID-19 I think there are some really exciting opportunities ahead. "I want to see all the businesses in the region grow. "We are greater Ararat, not just the main street of Ararat." GAB has planned to host more networking events in the coming months for Ararat businesses to network and learn from each other. MORE NEWS: "We will continue with our business after dark events, they have been a massive success," Mr Conboy said. "It gives businesses the opportunity to showcase their wares and host the event we want to continue with that. "We also want to hear ideas from the community as we want to know what people want from their local business network." Mr Conboy wanted to acknowledge the hard work and dedication Maria Whitford has made to the GAB over her tenure as president. "The work that Maria has done I think she has really invigorated the group," he said. "She was at the helm during some pretty challenging times, Maria has certainly done an awesome job." At the meeting it was also decided Maria Whitford would retain her role as treasurer, Geanie Bell would obtain the role of secretary and Kelsey Hosking, Peter McGrath, Ash Marx and Craig Wilson would complete the committee. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

