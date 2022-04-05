subscribers-only,

A REAR bumper has been stolen from a brand new Nissan Navara at a High Street car dealership at Ararat. Police believe an offender or offenders attended the dealership between Friday March 25 and Monday March 28 and stole the bumper bar along with a trailer connection. Investigators believe the person or persons involved would have extensive knowledge of car parts and appropriate tools required to remove the items. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at https://bddy.me/3j2OaUI Alternatively, you can contact First Constable Sorich at Ararat Police Station on 03 5355 1500.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/fdcx/doc7ci7mg70tgnuw9wund7.jpg/r241_0_3340_1751_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg