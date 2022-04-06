subscribers-only,

EMERGNECY crews were called to attend a fire in bushland at about 5.30pm on Friday, April 1. Three brigades were paged to the fire behind Blackie Avenue, Ararat, which was about 20m^2 in size. The fire burnt the area of scrub and grassland before CFA were able to extinguish it. Police investigators are now calling for any witnesses, or information they may have, to the incident. Anyone with information can contact the Northern Grampians CIU on 5355 1500 or anonymously to CrimeStoppers on 1800333000.

