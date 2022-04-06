subscribers-only,

Volunteers have kept themselves busy cleaning up Green Hill Lake after visitors leave rubbish behind. Green Hill Lake Development Committee president Gwenda Allgood said the amount of rubbish left at the campgrounds was "just not fair". "We are here at least once a week to clean the place up," she said. "Sometimes the rubbish is scattered everywhere and it is left up to us to clean it all up." Mrs Allgood said the committee often were left to clean up rubbish from empty campsites. "We have got a bit of an issue with people who are not local, they leave everything and drive off," she said. "We take a truck full of rubbish each time we visit." MORE NEWS: With school holidays approaching, Mrs Allgood urged residents and visitors to treat the campgrounds with respect and keep rubbish to a minimum. "We are coming up to Easter and it will leave a really bad impression if you drive in and the first thing you see is the rubbish," she said. "We are all volunteers and all put in lots of hours to keep it tidy, so we can take the pressure off the ratepayers." The Green Hill Lake Committee met with the local Landcare Group in October 2021 to discuss planting more trees in Green Hill Lake and the time has come for preparations to begin. "We asked the Landcare group if they could help us with some tree planting because some of the area at the front we don't think is inviting enough," Mrs Allgood said. "Once people come up the highway and they can see we are doing some work it is a good indication the area is well loved and looked after and it certainly is. "We are volunteers and they are volunteers. We all speak the same language. "They (Landcare) are going to do the entrance as soon as it is time, hopefully it will stop some of the dust that is flying around." While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/4e889bcf-320f-4c42-89a8-c3b38c11a47d.JPG/r0_305_6000_3695_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg