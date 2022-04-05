sport, local-sport,

Shane Todd has taken home one of the highest honours at a golf club, claiming the 2022 Chalambar Club championship on Saturday. The victory, which Todd claims is 26 years in the making was secured with a total score of 231 over the three rounds and 10 shots clear of second place Chris Young (241). In 1996 Todd lost a play-off for the title and has been yearning for a chance at redemption ever since. Todd said he was "a bit emotional" finally winning the title which has eluded him for so many years. "It has been a long time coming to have another real chance at winning it," he said. "I have been trying to win it for a long time. "I rang my wife straight away and told her I won and she was just as surprised as I was. "I was pretty chuffed to win at Chalambar which is a great course and a good club with lots of great players. OTHER NEWS: "To have my name now go up on the board, I am pretty honoured." The title was up for grabs heading into the final round of the championship as there were only three shots separating the top four players. "The conditions were pretty difficult in the first two weeks, it was pretty windy," Todd said. "Whoever played well in the last round was going to win and you just don't know with one round to go." At the halfway point the winner was still up in the air, however Todd played a terrific back nine to win the championship by 10. MORE NEWS: "I kept my head together and played every hole on it's merit," he said. "As the others fell away I kept playing okay and played as well as I have for a long time. "I didn't make a mistake which is all it came down to. "I was very happy to win and the day was all played in good spirits, which is what it is all about" Shane McFarlane took out the B Grade Championship with a total score of 251, 12 shots ahead of Jayden Wright 263. The C Grade Champion and Vets Champion for 2022 was Steve Hunt with a total score of 264. Net winners for the Championships were A Grade Shane Todd (213), B Grade Peter Steer (213) and C Grade Steve Hunt (207).

