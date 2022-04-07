community,

The members of the Ararat and District Woodies Club have decided to close up the shop after 31 years. The Woodies Club, which was most recently located at the old club rooms at the Ararat Bowling Club helped many residents and community groups with various tasks and since its inception in 1991. Club secretary David Mitchell said he and the rest of the members were "disappointed" the club had come to an end. "It is a shame it has come to this," he said. "A lot of the members are getting on with age and we haven't got any new members, it just isn't feasible to keep running. "We haven't got any new members coming through, that's what it all boils down to." OTHER NEWS: Mr Mitchell said the club was still holding out hope of a return in the future. "If new members decide to join, then you never know," he said. "They would just need to sort it out with the bowls club." Since the club's inception in January 1991 the members have donated money towards the Ararat Skatepark, the Ararat Prostate Cancer Group, Ararat Olympic Swimming Pool fund, Ararat Legacy among many others. Ararat's Gwenda Allgood spoke to the Ararat Advertiser and said it was "very sad" to see the group fold. "I understand why they can't keep going, but it is very sad for the community," she said. "Once people know they are going, hopefully people will help revive the group." While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

