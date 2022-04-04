subscribers-only,

Avoca's High Street is set to have it's speed limit lowered by Regional Roads Victoria. The reduction from 60kmh to 50kmh will be between Bridport Street and Duke Street. Pyrenees Council mayor Ron Eason said the streetscape project had seen pedestrian crossing points installed, more trees planted and new parking bays painted on High Street. "The Avoca Inclusive Playspace and new barbecue shelter have encouraged more people to stop and spend time in Avoca," Cr Eason said. OTHER NEWS: "Locals are also making use of the playground and shelter, bringing a vibrancy back to the town," he said. Cr Eason added the next steps in the Avoca Streetscape project was the activation of the Cambridge Street spine. "Council officers are working with neighbouring businesses to enable the pedestrianisation of the street between Westbury Antiques and the Avoca Hotel," he said. This work is being funded by the State Government's Covid Safe Outdoor Activation program. "It's hoped the new space will strengthen the connection between the River Front and our township, making it easier for visitors to events and markets at the river front to access the town and vice versa." Council acted on community concern and put in place measures to increase pedestrian usability of the town as part of the Avoca Streetscape project.

