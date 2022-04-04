subscribers-only,

Job seekers across Ararat Rural City now have a new avenue of support thanks to a partnership between the Highlands LLEN Jobs Victoria Advocate Program and Central Grampians Local Learning and Employment Network. Sarah Wallace has recently taken over the role of Jobs Victoria Advocate for Ararat and will be visiting the area fortnightly to provide advice and resources to locals seeking employment or a career change. Ararat Rural City Council chief executive Dr Tim Harrison welcomed the new Jobs Victoria Advocate, Sarah Wallace, to Ararat. "The pandemic has impacted some industries more than others; this program assists residents that are finding it difficult to remain in the workforce or seeking a career change," he said. "Sarah will also be visiting the Ararat Regional Library to provide personalised, face-to-face advice to ensure everyone in our community is supported in the recovery from the pandemic." OTHER NEWS: Ms Wallace said residents of all ages are eligible to meet with her when she visits Ararat every second week. "I will be set up at various different locations when I am in town, including the CGLLEN office, the Ararat Library, Ararat Salvation Army Opportunity Shop and Ararat Woolworths to name a few," she said. "You don't need to be receiving Centrelink payments to access this free service. Anyone can come by for a relaxed chat and support navigating access to employment and training services, health services, social and community programs and support services." Jobs Victoria Advocates is a community outreach program funded by the Department of Jobs Precincts and Regions' record $619.4 million investment to get Victorian's back to work. The program is free, allowing people in the local community to seek one-on-one job, training and careers advice at no cost. MORE NEWS: CGLLEN executive officer, Jane Moriarty, said the organisation supported the Jobs Victoria Advocate Program by providing office space and important local knowledge and connections. "Jobs Victoria Advocates work on the ground to help people navigate employment and training services by proactively connecting with people, where they are, in their local communities," she said. "Working alongside Sarah allows us to collaborate on connecting community members looking for employment to local support, training and employment opportunities. "We hope that locals will get to recognise Sarah and feel comfortable to approach her when she is out working in the community." Details on the times and dates Sarah will be visiting Ararat can be found on the Jobs Victoria Advocates - Central Highlands Region Facebook page, www.facebook.com/Jobs-Victoria-Advocates-Central-Highlands-Region-103197415318766 . Sarah can be contacted on 0448 017 610. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

