subscribers-only,

Ararat Rural City Council invests in extra surveillance cameras for Ararat Fitness Centre. Ararat Fitness Centre's CCTV network has been expanded with three new surveillance cameras installed after a Council survey found most community members supported the idea. Council chief executive Dr Tim Harrison said the security enhancements at Ararat Fitness Centre would provide further protections alongside the basketball precinct. "Future plans for Ararat Fitness Centre are continually being re-examined and improved through the lens of community safety," he said. OTHER NEWS: "Our community now has an additional layer of security when visiting the Ararat Fitness Centre, with three new CCTV cameras installed at the entrance and along the basketball court areas of the facility. "Council's goal was to situate these devices in suitable areas around the centre to enhance community safety and security across the Centre, meaning help is never too far away." Dr Harrison said he was pleased to see such a strong response from our community on the future of the Centre and noted that there are more upgrades to come. "The initial review of the Ararat Fitness Centre helped us understand community experiences better, particularly those of young people and parents in our community," he said. "Next steps include a revision of the design plans for the Centre's foyer and change room facilities. "We're investing in the upgrade of the Fitness Centre to modernise the facilities, making them more accessible and inclusive for our community." Council received over 240 responses to the Ararat Fitness Centre redevelopment survey in addition to conducting face-to-face consultations with key user groups, local sporting clubs, disability advocacy forums, schools, and Centre staff. Council CCTV cameras are managed with due regard to the privacy of individual members of the public. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/390f3d74-4a21-4b91-af89-8d29c79f8513.jpg/r0_190_5459_3274_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg