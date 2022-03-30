Police investigate fatal head-on collision at Willaura

subscribers-only,

Northern Grampians Highway Patrol are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal crash in Willaura on Wednesday afternoon. Investigators were told a truck and sedan collided head-on on Moyston-Willaura Road, near the intersection of Taits Road on Wednesday, March 30 at about 12.45pm. A police media release stated the sedan burst into flames and the truck flipped on its side as a result of the collision. "Sadly, the driver and sole occupant of the sedan, died at the scene," their statement read. "The truck driver has been transported to hospital for treatment." Ambulance Victoria confirmed one person had been taken to Ballarat Base Hospital in a stable condition with upper and lower body injuries. Anyone who witnessed the collision, with dashcam footage or further information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au. OTHER NEWS: While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/fdcx/doc7ci7mg70tgnuw9wund7.jpg/r241_0_3340_1751_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg