Ararat Primary School's new sports facility was officially opened on March 30, giving local kids the chance to get out, get active and live a happy and healthy life. Minister for Education James Merlino visited Ararat Primary School to launch the $550,000 oval and sports courts upgrade and to meet the local students who will use the facilities. "It's fantastic to visit Ararat Primary School to open the new, modern sporting facilities and to meet the staff and students who will be able to take advantage of them," Minister Merlino said. "By investing in great sporting facilities, we're helping our kids get out, get active and live happy and healthy lives. "We're continuing to deliver on our Education State agenda by ensuring all kids have access to world class schools and facilities, no matter where they live." OTHER NEWS: The upgrade completely transformed the old sports facilities and includes a new roof covered area, synthetic grass surface, and an upgrade to the oval drainage remediation of the oval surface. Ararat Primary School principal Ryan Oliver said the new sports facility was the "final piece of the puzzle". "I really like the fact that we are able to celebrate what we have been able to achieve," he said. "It has been a shining light through the last couple of years, it has been great to have the community get around us, it is fantastic." Since coming to government, the Labour Government has invested $93 million in schools in the region, - more than 1,700 school upgrades, creating around 13,500 jobs in construction and associated industries. The State Government is committed to open 100 new schools by 2026, with 62 new schools opening between 2019 and 2024.

