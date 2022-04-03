subscribers-only,

The Ark Toy and Activity Library Easter Egg Hunt is on again this year. The East Grampians Health Service Ark Toy and Activity Library volunteers are looking forward to welcoming pre-schoolers to their annual Easter Egg Hunt, which is held in the picturesque Alexandra Gardens. Toy Library Auxiliary president Kaye Chamings said the Easter Egg Hunt raises funds to purchase new toys and equipment for the Toy library, but more importantly it was a great community event. "We love seeing the excitement of all the children as they search for Easter eggs in the gardens," she said. "It's a wonderful event for the community and a great way for parents and carers to meet other families." OTHER NEWS: The Palliative Care Area is being relocated to the The Easter Egg Hunt will be held on Thursday April 14 at 10am in Alexandra Gardens, with families asked to register from 9.30am, meeting at the rotunda near the Gardens Lake Café. The cost is $5 per pre-schooler and bookings can be made by calling 5352 9387 or emailing jodie.holwell@eghs.net.au by Friday April 8. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/2adf22e4-4e96-405a-b77d-fb28ec20e2d4.JPG/r0_207_2490_1614_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg