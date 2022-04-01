subscribers-only,

Ararat Town Hall will host a performance of the Australian musical The Man They Call The Banjo that tells the tale behind the nation's favourite song, Waltzing Matilda, on Sunday April 3. Set during the height of the Western Queensland Shearers strike of 1894, the musical showcases the love triangle poet Banjo Paterson found himself while visiting Dagworth Station. Ararat Rural City mayor Jo Armstrong said the musical represents the spirit of Banjo Paterson's iconic tune Waltzing Matilda and captures an era that would have been lost otherwise. "We're fortunate to have a state-of-the-art performance venue that continues to attract quality performances back to the Ararat stage like The Man They Call Banjo," she said. "The Many They Call The Banjo is a true quintessential Australian tale based on historical research by Denis O'Keeffe. The show is set in at a time when Australia was nearing a civil war and brings to life the shearers' strikes. "It gives the audience a chance to hear an Australian tale which makes this show one for all ages and walks of life." OTHER NEWS: Composer Felix Meagher said he was excited for the return of the show on stage after a 12-month hiatus due to the pandemic. "After a year in lockdown, we're jumping to get back into it and looking forward to bringing the show to Ararat," he said. "This show is one of Australia's greatest love stories - you have got to come and see it." Tickets for The Man They Call The Banjo are on sale and available for purchase at the Ararat Visitor Information Centre on 82 Vincent Street or online via www.ararattownhall.com.au. For more information, call 1800 657 158. The Man They Call The Banjo starts at 2pm on Sunday April 3 at the Ararat Town Hall. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/93e1b432-9c8d-4d37-852c-c09c4e91c499.jpg/r0_116_1280_839_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg