Large quantity of drugs located at Ararat

A man will spend time in custody before he appears in court after police found drugs in a vehicle at Ararat. Police located a male asleep at the steering wheel and on arrival found the man allegedly appeared drug affected. A search was conducted, and a large quantity of drugs were allegedly located inside the vehicle. Officers seized several items including methamphetamine, cannabis, prescription medications and a controlled weapon. OTHER NEWS: The 45-year-old male was arrested at the scene. The male was charged with alleged drug trafficking offences and weapon offences. He was remanded in custody and will appear at Ararat Magistrates' Court on April 13. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

