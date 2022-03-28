subscribers-only,

Paedophile priest Gerald Risdale has faced court over the alleged sexual abuse of two young boys in the early 1980s. The 87-year-old was charged last month with 24 child sexual abuse offences. He faced Warrnambool Magistrates Court by videolink from prison on Monday. IN OTHER NEWS: Targeted advertising pushes vaping trend Court documents allege Ridsdale sexually abused two boys in Mortlake, in western Victoria, between May 1981 and November 1982. He's facing 10 charges of committing an indecent act with a child, three charges of committing acts of gross indecency and 11 charges of sexual penetration of a child between the ages of 10 and 16. Police have prepared a brief of evidence against him. Ridsdale is due to face court again on June 17. Australian Associated Press If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Ararat Advertiser, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ararat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

