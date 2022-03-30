Small team with big goals ready for Murray to Moyne

East Grampians Health Service's Cranks and Defibrillators are ready to tackle the Murray to Moyne Cycle Relay this weekend. This year, due to a much smaller team, the group will be riding in the 'Sunday Striders' event, a 90 kilometre ride from Hamilton to Port Fairy through the picturesque and challenging hills of Macarthur, rather than the full ride. "The benefit of this section of the event is that the whole team rides together as one, rather than in relay style, and with a smaller team we felt this was the best option this year," EGHS community liaison officer Jodie Holwell said. "Our riders have been training for months and are looking forward to the ride from Hamilton to Port Fairy and riding into the town together. "There is always a huge crowd lining the streets to welcome the riders and with more than 30 teams from health services across Victoria, it will be a great sight." EGHS's team features 10 riders, three bus drivers and a support crew of two. This year the team is hoping to raise $10,000 towards a specialised bed for the new Palliative Care Area at East Grampians Health Service. OTHER NEWS: The Palliative Care Area is being relocated to the Inpatient Unit, due to the redevelopment of the medical imaging department, part of the overall $8.6 million redevelopment of the theatre, pathology and medical imaging departments. The team has run a number of smaller fundraisers this year, including the Ararat Market and the popular raffle, with tickets currently available from Fosters Mensland and Deb's Diner, and is also collecting individual sponsorship from family and friends. "Our team has been selling raffle tickets next to the Saturday morning Lions Club barbecue, and we thank them for sharing their space with us. Hannah Cunningham and her team from Fred and Bet's Café in Ararat are also generously donating $10 from every box of cupcakes sold over the past two weeks and there is still time to pop in and grab some today," Ms Holwell said. "We have also received very generous sponsorship from many Ararat businesses, and given the difficulties our local businesses have faced over the past two years, we very much appreciate their support, it doesn't go unnoticed." While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

