Benbow Street house destroyed after fire at Ararat

COUNTRY Fire Authority was called to reports of a house file at Ararat on Monday morning just before 6am. On arrival at the scene, CFA crews found the house to be fully involved, with nil occupants inside the property. A CFA spokesperson said nine CFA vehicles and volunteer firefighter crews responded. "The scene was declared under control at 07:13, crews will remain on scene undertaking blacking out ad mopping up activities," they said. "The cause of the fire is yet to be determined."

