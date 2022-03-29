subscribers-only,

David Box is set to continue his families' legacy at the S.M.W Rovers, stepping up to coach the senior side in 2022. In 2021 Box returned to the club after a stint in the Central Highlands Football League to play alongside his younger brother Jonathan where the club would finish 10th on the Mininera ladder. Box said he was "happy to step up and share his knowledge" after president Nic Bryne offered him the position. "It is good to go back and give back to the club that has meant so much to my family," he said. "This is nothing new to me, I have some experience coaching senior football at Learmonth, Lexton and Dunnstown in the Highlands League." MORE NEWS: Despite a disappointing finish in 2021, Box said he was determined to deliver the club's first senior premiership since 2004. "We do have the foundation of a good young team," he said. "We are aiming to play finals this year, but hopefully we can build from there in future seasons and bring the community some success." After 11 games in two seasons, Box said the club was looking forward to bringing football back to the S.M.W community. "A lot of clubs have done it tough over this COVID-19 period through the loss of functions game days," he said. "It is important the community comes together and starts enjoying the social side of football once again." Box said he wanted to help his players enjoy playing football once again. "I am going to help them realise why they are playing," he said. "We have had a terrible run with COVID-19 so we need to get the players back in love with the game." OTHER NEWS: Box said he was proud to coach the club which his father; John, had represented for over 30 years. John Box stepped down as Mininera and District Football League president in October 2021 after six years in the top job. Since starting at the Rovers in 1960, Box won the club's best and fairest in 1978 and 1980, was a member of the 1987 premiership side and captained the club on two separate occasions. "My father has given so much to the area through the league and through the club," Box said. "Family is bloody important to me and the box family so it is really good to represent the club. "I'm sure dad would be proud."

