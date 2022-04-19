subscribers-only,

Wickliffe-Lake Bolac are looking to improve their competitiveness ahead of the upcoming Mininera season. In 2021 the Magpies finished 11th on the ladder, with three wins from 11 matches. Head coach Sean Trevaskis said the team's ceiling is "a bit unknown" after a massive player turnover. "I am really happy with how things have been coming together," he said. "We don't want to put limits on what we can achieve, we are definitely envisioning that it is not going to be the same as last year. "We are going to be much more competitive and win a lot more games." OTHER NEWS: Trevaskis said the changes in playing personnel have provided a spark over the pre-season. "We kicked off in the middle of January and our numbers have been building ever since," he said. "Our training has been a bit scattered but it has been pretty pleasing when everyone is out on the track. "A lot of the new players are coming to represent a club with a proud history and we don't want to repeat the results of last year." After a disappointing 2021, Trevaskis said he was determined to turn the club's fortune's around. "Coming in as a fresh face my focus has been to get a group together that I think is competitive," he said. " I have needed to create a game plan that the players can latch onto pretty quickly and one that I think will be successful this year and beyond. "As long as we are hard to play against, competitive and having a crack the results will take care of themselves." Trevaskis said he was excited to see the combination of Charlie Dalyce and Nick Valance in defence this season. "Charlie (Dalyce) is looking every bit of what everyone said he was going to be," he said. "We are also hoping Nick (Valance) can have a pretty big impact down back this season." In 2022 the Magpies are set to have a new look lineup across the field with Trevaskis forecasting up to 17 fresh faces to debut in round one. "Our starting midfield is going to be completely new this season with my brother Daniel Trevaskis, Will Cameron and Darcy Bryce," he said. "It starts in the middle and I expect those three to set the standard and the bar pretty high. "New recruit Jake Smith is set to feature up forward, hopefully he will clunk a few and kick a lot of goals."

