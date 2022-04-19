sport, local-sport,

Tatyoon are striving for an elusive A Grade premiership, under new head coach Ellie McDougall. The Hawks had a successful season in A Grade finishing in fourth place, however they finished eighth in B and C Grade. McDougall said she was "very excited" with the group she has at her disposal this season. "We are hoping to go all the way this year," she said. "Every club would be aiming to at least finish in the top three to set yourself up for a good finals campaign and a good crack at a premiership.' "You need to be sitting in the top three to give yourself the best shot and we will obviously be aiming for that." MORE NEWS: The club has been working on their balls skills and ball handling over the pre-season. "The more you can be at ease with our players with that (ball skills and handling) the better," McDougall said. "We have also been working on our timing, we like to play fast-paced netball which sometimes can be really positive. "But if there is a day where we are throwing a lot of unforced errors it is really hard to pull it back. "If we want to be at the business end at the end of the year then we really need to work on our efficiency and unforced errors by giving ourselves more time and being patient with the ball." The Hawks have kept relatively the same playing list from 2021 with Grace Astbury set to join her sisters in A Grade. "We have retained nearly all of our players from last year, which is really great for the club because it helps with that consistency," McDougall said. "She spent last year she started in B Grade but she (Grace Astbury) will have her first full year in A Grade this year with her sisters Alice and Maggie Asbury. "We have also got Amelia Rundell who will be joining the team, she will be a player to watch out for in the defensive third."

