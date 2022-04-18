sport, local-sport,

Great Western are hoping big numbers on the court over the pre-season will translate to a big jump up the ladder in 2022. The Lions finished fifth in A grade, sixth in B Grade and ended the season as minor premiers in C Grade. A Grade coach Kim Hay said the club expects to improve in A and B Grade in 2022. "It is everyone's goal to make finals and we are not different," she said. "It was quite disappointing last year, not being able to finish off the season. "Hopefully we can get some early wins on the board and give ourselves a good chance." OTHER NEWS: The club started pre-season in February and has been able to field all senior sides, with nine players in each team. "Our numbers are really positive this year, which is fantastic to see," she said. "We have got a lot of new faces around the club so we are really excited to see what this year brings." The club has been impressed with the hard work of the players leading into the season. "The players have put in a strong pre-season, we expect to definitely be competitive this year," she said. "I would like for them all to have a breakout season, they have all stood out." Hay said the club has a plethora of new players this season. "We have done a little bit of recruiting," she said. "We have got a couple juniors coming up and a few partners of footy players and players joining their friends at the club." The club has spent the pre-season figuring out their best sides and combinations. 'We have quite a few new girls so we have needed to find out where they are best suited and how they will work with the girls who are already at the club," Hay said. "As we have three full teams this year, our coaches have been finding out how to manage those teams and get the most out of game day." While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/9a7ee053-79a8-455c-8c5d-a6b8a907837f.jpg/r0_162_628_517_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg